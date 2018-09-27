Firefighters working to free man whose hand got stuck while repairing taxi

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale firefighters are working to free a mechanic whose hand got stuck while making repairs to a taxi cab, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department said the 43-year-old man was trying to repair the car's differential, a series of gears that allow for smoother turning.

The man was identified by his girlfriend as Harold Croisil.

The spokesperson said a technical rescue team had been working to free Croisil for more than an hour Wednesday evening at a garage in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Local 10's Christian De la Rosa, who is on the scene, said Croisil was screaming out in pain as the team worked to free him. A firefighter said that it's likely Croisil will lose several fingers.

