Florida man charged with manslaughter after beating peeping Tom to death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing manslaughter charges after beating a man to death.

According to police, 30-year-old Victor Vickery fatally beat a man who had been looking into his girlfriend's window as they were being intimate.

On Thursday, Vickery was charged with the death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar.

According to an arrest report, Vickery and his girlfriend were in a bedroom in her Fort Lauderdale home when they heard a scratching noise coming from the window.

Vickery told authorities that they had called the police in the past due to a peeping Tom outside.

According to the report, Vickery ran outside and saw a man standing by the window with his genitals exposed.

Police say that man was Akar, who had a previous criminal record for prowling.

A fight broke out between the two while Vickery's girlfriend called 911. He told police that Akar attacked him first.

Akar died at the hospital less than two hours later.

Vickery is behind bars on $100,000 bail.

He is also facing charges of sexual battery from an incident that took place weeks after the alleged beating of Akar.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.