Former Dolphins star Jason Taylor pursues, detains burglary suspect at St. Thomas Aquinas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Miami Dolphins superstar Jason Taylor helped detain a burglary suspect at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

According to police, 27-year-old Kendrick Freeman trespassed onto school grounds and entered the science building Thursday, where he stole a teacher's purse from inside a classroom.

When confronted by the victim, Freeman ran away but was confronted by members of the St. Thomas Aquinas football team.

One of the coaches who pursued Freeman and ultimately detained him until police arrived was Taylor, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jason Taylor is carried off the field after his final game against the New York Jets at Sun Life Stadium on Jan. 1, 2012. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Helping Taylor was former Dolphins linebacker Twan Russell, who also coaches at Aquinas.

Police say Freeman is not a student or staff member and had no lawful reason to be on the property.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.