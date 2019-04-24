Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescue man trapped in elevator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in an elevator Wednesday.

An elevator inside an office building in the 100 block of West Cypress Creek Road malfunctioned, trapping the man between the first and fifth floors.

Firefighters were able to safety remove the man from the elevator. He was not hurt.

The law firm Greenspoon Marder has office space in the building, Trade Centre South.

This is breaking news story. It will be updated.

