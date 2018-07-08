Fort Lauderdale man accused of stabbing his brother to death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a 41-year-old man accused stabbing his brother to death on the Fourth of July.

Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said Cori Butler and his brother, Travis Butler, 39, got into an argument around 8 p.m. outside a home in the 2500 block of Northwest 28th Terrace.

Travis Butler tried to walk away from the argument, but Cori Butler followed him inside the home, Figone said. At some point, Cori Butler grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed his younger brother, Figone said.

Cori Butler fled the scene, police said. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced Travis Butler dead.

Anyone with information about Cori Butler's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Novak at 954-828-5556 or Detective Jason Wood at 954-828-5344.

