Fort Lauderdale police car crashes while responding to reported bank robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning while responding to a reported bank robbery, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the area of 4800 N. Federal Highway shortly before 10 a.m.

The police car had significant front-end damage and a nearby SUV had damage to the driver side.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the officer was involved in a crash around 9:15 a.m. while responding to a bank robbery at 5900 N. Federal Highway.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released.

