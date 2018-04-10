Fort Lauderdale police identify man wanted on attempted murder charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week that left another man injured as Dahmad Rashard Heath, 28.

Police said Heath and the victim, Oran Jackson, 31, know each other.

According to authorities, Heath went to the victim's home in the 2600 block of Northwest 22nd Street shortly before 9 a.m. Friday and shot Jackson multiple times for an unknown reason.

Jackson was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Jackson's relatives told Local 10 News that they don't know why he was shot, but do believe he was targeted after his best friend and neighbor was intentionally struck by a car Thursday night.

Police said the victim in that case, Jeff Higgs, 31, had gotten into an argument with another man, Sidney Molines, 23, about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Higgs left the location where they had the argument and Molines followed in his vehicle, eventually running Higgs over with his gray Honda.

Higgs was killed in the incident, and Molines and a woman who were in the car were both taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Molines was later arrested on a murder charge.

Detectives have not connected both incidents.

