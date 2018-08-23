Man arrested months after exposing himself, burglarizing hotel room, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary and indecent exposure incident that was reported earlier this year at a hotel, authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Wyatt Howard, 31, of Lauderhill.

Fort Lauderdale police were called to the hotel at 551 Breakers Ave. shortly before 2 a.m. March 5 after Howard was seen entering a hotel room unauthorized, police said.

While reviewing surveillance video provided by the manager, officers saw that prior to the burglary, Howard was seen engaging in what appeared to be a lewd and lascivious act, authorities said.

Howard has since been arrested on five counts of burglary and one count of indecent exposure.

He has been released on bond pending trial.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Detective C. Carita at 954-828-4789 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

