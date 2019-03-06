Fort Lauderdale police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Police said a Ford Thunderbird similar to the one pictured above was involved in the hit-and-run crash.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash last month along West Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said George Storoshenko, 58, of Plantation, was crossing Davie Boulevard near Southwest 33rd Terrace around 7 p.m. Feb. 12 when he was struck by a maroon, older model Ford Thunderbird. Liening said the driver stopped momentarily but did not help Storoshenko.

Paramedics transported Storoshenko to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died Feb. 26.

Liening said the Thunderbird would have extensive front-end damage. Witnesses described the driver as a white man between 50 to 60 years old with salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator P. Williams at 954-828-5755 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-471-TIPS.

