Fort Lauderdale police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in several hours.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said Taylor-Jay Lucille Powell was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Anyone with information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

