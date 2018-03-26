Fort Lauderdale police searching for missing paddleboarder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who went missing last week while on a paddleboard in the Atlantic Ocean.

Police said Constantine George Theoharis, 52, was last seen Tuesday morning on a blue paddleboard traveling north near the 3000 block of North Atlantic Boulevard.

John Katsikas, Theoharis' uncle, said Theoharis works as a commercial real estate agent and is an accomplished diver.

Katsikas said security video from Theoharis' home showed him heading toward the beach around 7:30 a.m. with the paddleboard and diving equipment. Katsikas said police have not found any of the equipment.

Friends on social media speculated that he might have taken an unplanned trip, but Katsikas said Theoharis left his wallet and passport at home.

Anyone with information about Theoharis is asked to contact Detective Juan Cabrera 954-828-5581.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.