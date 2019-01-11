Fort Lauderdale police seek witness in Christmas Day shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who was with another man who fatally shot someone on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the man, who was a passenger in the gunman's car, getting out of the vehicle shortly before the shooting at the Westar gas station at 701 W. Broward Blvd.

The video shows him entering the convenience store before leaving a short time later.

The suspected gunman, Jeffery Sapp, 46, was arrested Jan. 1 at his home in Coral Springs.

Police said Sapp arrived at the gas station a short time before the victim and waited inside a black Dodge Dart until the victim pulled up to a pump behind him.

Police said he then got out of his car at the same time as the victim and began shooting at him as the victim ran into the store.

The clerk who was on duty at the time told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the victim tried to hide behind the counter, which is surrounded by bulletproof glass.

The video shows the gunman calmly walking out of the store and back to his car before leaving the area.

Police said the victim, identified as Emmanuel Watts, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Police described the suspect's passenger as a black man, about 45, about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He had salt and pepper hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Jason Wood at 954-828-5344.

