Fort Lauderdale residents, business owners preparing for unusually high King Tides

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Residents in several areas of South Florida are preparing for the next King Tides.

Business owners in low-lying areas of Fort Lauderdale know what these surging waters are capable of.

"We have spent thousands and thousands of dollars redoing the baseboards and the drywall every single year," Medi Idriss, manager of FG Day Spa and Salon on Las Olas Boulevard, said. "The water will gush in like a river."

The building and salon owner have had enough and are taking new precautionary measures.

"We are building a wall, three feet high," Idriss said. "We are going to have impact windows through the whole building."

Across the street, residents who live along the canal also face challenges from the unusually high seasonal tides.

With tides expected to be 8 to 10 inches higher than initially predicted, the city of Fort Lauderdale has been preparing by doing several things, including checking storm drains and catch basins while monitoring pump station operations.

The high tides are expected to begin Thursday and last until at least Oct. 3.

