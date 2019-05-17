Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves man dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Thursday night shooting in Fort Lauderdale left a man dead and another in jail, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detective Tracy Figone said detectives were investigating the shooting the Shell gas station on west Cypress Creek Road and Powerline Road.

Police officers arrested a man who is the suspected shooter, Figone said.

Officers were asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

