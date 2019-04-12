Fort Lauderdale temporarily bans scooters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Authorities are banning the use of scooters from Friday to Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale's barrier island.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives are still investigating two traffic incidents that left a 14-year-old rider dead in December and a 27-year-old rider dead on Thursday.

Officers are also dealing with the increased traffic that comes with the three-day Tortuga Music Festival, which began Friday and increases traffic on the A1A.

According to officials, the ban on the barrier island applies to both electric or motorized scooters and any other forms of dockless mobility.

The boundaries of the barrier island include the beach, and up to the westernmost bank of the Intracoastal Waterway to the west, Southeast 17th Street to the south and Northeast 42nd Court to the north.

For more information about dockless mobility in Fort Lauderdale, visit the city's page.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.