Police could be seen outside the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale after someone called in a bomb threat.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale was closed briefly Thursday after a bomb threat.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said an anonymous caller made the threat Thursday morning.

A view from Sky 10 showed police outside the mall on Sunrise Boulevard.

Police were seen outside the mall, but just a short time later the all-clear was given and people were allowed back inside.

