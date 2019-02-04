Giant cross washes ashore on Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The beaches in Fort Lauderdale have seen a lot of crazy things over the years, but what washed ashore over the weekend has everyone confused.

Early-rising beachgoers were shocked to find a giant wooden cross that came up on shore behind the Ocean Manor Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

With barnacles and other sea life encrusted on the structure, the cross appears to have been in the water for awhile.

No one has the faintist idea where it came from or how long it's been at sea, but the cross is still there serving as the area's newest tourist attraction.

An employee at the resort said hotel management isn't sure what to do with the cross, but it will remain on the beach until something is figured out.

