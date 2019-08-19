Grandfather shot after answering door to Fort Lauderdale home, police searching for gunman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida grandfather is recovering after being shot multiple times over the weekend.

Police are now searching for the gunman while that grandfather's family is asking why someone decided to litter their home with bullets, seemingly at random.

The shooting took place Saturday after 9 p.m. at a home located at 1018 Northwest 13th Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Rickie Robinson, who was at the home visiting his daughter and five grandchildren, did nothing but answer the door after someone knocked. That’s when the person on the other side of the door opened fire.

"I felt the first gunshot. When I felt the second one, I slammed the door shut and I tried to lock it and I said 'I have been shot,'" said Robinson. "I told my wife 'get down' and they went to shooting through the windows."

Fortunately no one else inside the home was injured.

Bullet holes can be seen throughout the home; in kitchen cabinets, the refrigerator, a bookcase and several windows in addition to the front door.

Surveillance footage captured the aftermath of the shooting but did not get a look at the person firing the gun.

The family is now trying to move forward, but the children's mother, who did not want to reveal her identity, is worried about the impact the incident will have on her kids.

"It's hard to give them the assurance that we are OK, when we are not OK," she said. "We don't even know who did this. We don't even know who the attack is for."

That mother said she is hoping police will find the gunman.

She also said she plans to move back to North Florida as soon as she can.

"I can replace material things," she explained. "Of course I can't replace my kids."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.