Hundreds of gallons of fuel spill at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hundred of gallons of jet fuel spilled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, said the spill occurred around 1 p.m. at gate E10 as workers tried to refuel a JetBlue aircraft. A good portion of the fuel flowed into a storm drain, which contained most of the spill, Kane said.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue hazardous materials units were on hand to clean up the excess fuel, Kane said. The units were also overseeing foam operations, which suppress harmful vapors.

No one was hurt because of the leak, Kane said.

Gregory Meyer, a spokesman for the airport, said the spill did not affect any flights. He said the plane was empty when the spill occurred.

