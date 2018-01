FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Restaurants and bars on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale were dealing with a power outage Thursday night.

The traffic lights were also not working. Most businesses remained open, as customers finished their candlelight dinners.

The power was restored about 7:30 p.m., and authorities were investigating the cause of the blackout.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.