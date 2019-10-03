Man accused of leading police on chase previously arrested on similar charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man accused of stealing a Jaguar and leading Fort Lauderdale police on a chase Wednesday has been identified by authorities as Lenord Anton Henley, 37, of Pompano Beach.

Records show that Henley was arrested in June 2015 on similar charges.

Both cases involved a pursuit by Fort Lauderdale police and both chases ended in Pompano Beach.

According to his latest arrest report, Henley was spotted Wednesday morning by an officer getting onto Interstate 95, heading north in a stolen black Jaguar.

Police said Henley began accelerating up to 80 mph at Atlantic Boulevard, at which time the officer activated his marked patrol car's lights and sirens.

Authorities said Henley refused to stop the car and ran numerous stop signs as he drove north in the southbound lanes of Powerline Road.

Police said an officer was involved in a serious crash near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street during the pursuit.

Henley and his passenger were eventually taken into custody after the Jaguar crashed in front of a home in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, authorities said.

"When he got trapped in, he was just, like, 'Let me just go ahead and end this race because there's nowhere I can go,'" a witness told Local 10 News.

A woman, who was an innocent bystander, was injured in one of the crashes that occurred during the pursuit and was hospitalized, authorities said.

Police said Henley had an active felony warrant out from the Broward Sheriff's Office at the time of his arrest for charges of possession of synthetic cathinones and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

He now faces additional charges of grand theft of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding police with injury or damage.

He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bail.

