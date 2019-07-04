Man accused of killing Fort Lauderdale man, stuffing body in trash can

Erick Bath, 54, is accused of killing another man whose body was found in a trash can in Fort Lauderdale.

Erick Bath was arrested in May on unrelated charges. He now faces a felony murder charge in connection with the death of Facial Mohammed Ben Mekki.

The 41-year-old victim's body was found inside a trash can on Northeast Fifth Terrace in May.

Bath also faces charges of violation of pretrial release and failure to update his address as a career offender.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known.



