Man armed with pink baseball bat robs Fort Lauderdale cellphone store

FORT LAUDERDALE Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who robbed a cellphone store last week while brandishing a pink baseball bat.

Tracy Figone, a spokedwoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the man entered the Metro PCS store in the 1400 block of Southeast 17th Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money. The robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the robber as a white man between 30 and 35 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Leann Swisher at 954-828-5746 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.