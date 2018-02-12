Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale, authorities announced on Monday.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Casey Liening said Doyan Vassell, 40, was arrested on a warrant Sunday in connection with the shooting that was reported Saturday at a Shell gas station at 880 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Witnesses told police that a black SUV drove into the crowded gas station and someone inside the vehicle began firing. Cellphone video shows the victim, identified as Gerald Gibson, 46, lying on the ground.

Witnesses said Gibson was shot in the head.

Another man who was selling CDs at the gas station was also shot, authorities said.

That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Vassell faces a premeditated murder charge.



