Man charged with manslaughter after beating peeping Tom to death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida man is charged with manslaughter after fatally beating a man to death.

Victor Vickery is being charged with manslaughter after beating and killing 57-year-old Asaad Akar for watching Vickery and his girlfriend have sex through the window last year.

Akar lived a short walk away from the Fort Lauderdale home with his mother, who grieves for her son every day.

"At the end of this month, it will be one year and four months; I miss him all my life," Akar's mother said.

In the initial police interview in 2018, Vickery's then-girlfriend, Samantha Hobi, had stated that she hit Akar with a shovel as the two men fought outside her home that night. However, Hobi recanted that story, stating that Vickery was the only one that laid hands on Akar.

Medical examiners ruled that Akar's death was due to blunt force trauma.

Vickery is charged with manslaughter and has been released from jail on $100,000 bond.

