Man could soon face murder charge after carjacking in Fort Lauderdale turns fatal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man accused of carjacking a victim, which resulted in the victim's death, is behind bars at the BSO Main Jail on charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding police and resisting arrest.

A murder charge may soon be added as well.

Police said Barry Abrons, 31, carjacked a man Thursday morning at 1100 NW 15th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

A Local 10 News viewer sent us video of the crime in progress as the carjacking victim held onto the side of his blue pickup truck as the driver sped off.

The victim eventually fell off and went underneath the truck.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"He fell and his head went under the tire, pretty much," one witness said.

Police immediately put out a "be on the lookout" for the blue truck.

A Fort Lauderdale police officer eventually spotted Abrons driving the truck and a chase ensued.

Police said he eventually crashed the truck on U.S. 441, south of Broward Boulevard, where he got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police said Abrons was eventually found by a K-9 unit hiding in a shed, but he still would not come out.

He was eventually arrested and was sent to the hospital with a dog bite wound.

Police have not filed murder charges against Abrons yet because they are working to place him behind the wheel at the time the victim fell from the truck.

Detectives are also talking to witnesses and trying to track down the source of the video of the victim clinging to the truck.

The victim's identity has not been released.



