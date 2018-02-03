Man faces charges after shooting burglar in back, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man who police say shot a fleeing burglar in the back is now facing manslaughter charges.

Police said James Tenney, 35, found two teenage boys trying to breaking into his SUV just before 5 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 600 block of Southwest Sixth Street.

The teens told police that they saw that Tenney was armed and fled, dropping the stolen property on the road.

Police said Tenney fired two shots from his front door, then pursued the teens to the street and fired two more shots. He chased them to the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Sixth Avenue and fired another two shots, police said.

Police said Tenney about 180 feet from his home when he fired the final two shots.

One of the teens -- a 16-year-old boy -- was wounded in the back. Police said it was not clear exactly where the teen was hit.

The teenagers later admitted to police that they stealing from cars in the area when they approached Tenney's SUV.

James told police he fired his weapon because was in fear for his life. He told police that the teens charged at him in an aggressive manner when he opened his front door. James declined to give any additional statements to police.

Tenney was arrested Thursday and appeared in bond court Friday.

At the hearing, Tenney's lawyer said his client was cooperative with police. He was released Saturday on $15,000 bond and is not allowed to have firearms as condition of his release.

