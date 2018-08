FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man fell from scaffolding Thursday morning while working on a yacht at the Lauderdale Marine Center, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the marine center at 2029 SW 20th St.

The worker fell a few feet down onto a platform and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries, authorities said.

He is expected to be OK.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.