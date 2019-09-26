Man fatally shot while driving pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale

John Gurley, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, was driving a black Ford F-150, similar to the one pictured, when he was fatally shot the evening of Sept. 22, authorities said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was fatally shot over the weekend while driving a pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the victim, John Gurley, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, was driving a black Ford F-150 east on Northwest Eighth Street, between Northwest 10th Terrace and Eighth Avenue, when someone fired several shots at the vehicle.

Officers found the pickup truck a short time later and Gurley was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

