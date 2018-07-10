Man found dead of apparent blunt-force trauma in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the killing of a man who was found dead Monday morning.

Authorities said the man was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. at 101 NE Third St.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man appeared to have injuries consistent with blunt trauma.

His identity is being withheld as police work to notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective J. Cabrera at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.