Man in BMW caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from front of home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man driving a BMW was captured on surveillance video Thursday pulling up to a home in Fort Lauderdale and stealing Amazon packages meant for the victim's children, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 3700 block of Southwest 16th Street.

According to an arrest report, Curtis Harris, 28, is the man seen backing into the covered carport of the home, opening the trunk of his car and stealing the packages.

Police said the value of the stolen items was about $143.

Authorities said the victim's home surveillance cameras captured the BMW tag, and Harris was found later in the day at his mother's house.

According to the arrest report, Harris was in possession of the stolen items when authorities arrived and his mother identified him as the man seen in the video.

Police said Harris is currently on felony probation until April 25, 2022.

He faces multiple charges, including burglary, petty theft and violating the terms of his probation.

Harris is being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.