Man in Halloween mask, carrying machete attempts to rob grocery store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a machete tried to rob a grocery store during normal business hours, a Fort Lauderdale police officer said.

Darin Frank, 54, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, entered an Aldi chain grocery store at 1707 East Commercial Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday while customers were shopping inside.

Frank walked up behind a cashier and attempted to force open the till, police officers said.

After an unsuccessful effort to open the cash drawer, the cashier attempted to disarm Frank.

A scuffle ensued, sending the cashier to the floor with an undisclosed hand injury.

As Frank fled the scene his Halloween mask fell and store employees recognized him from a prior failed robbery attempt at the store. Frank fled north up Commercial Avenue on foot and K-9 officers responded.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Frank was apprehended at his home a few blocks from the grocery store. He was positively identified by witnesses, officials said.

Frank faces a first-degree felony charge for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Frank has had two prior arrests, both vehicle related offenses, court documents show.

