Man in wheelchair killed while trying to cross Sunrise Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Sunrise Boulevard in his wheelchair.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie said the man, who was paralyzed, was trying to cross the busy thoroughfare when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's mangled wheelchair could be seen on the side of Sunrise Boulevard.

A friend of the victim said he was from the Fort Lauderdale area. He said the man was loved and will be missed.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the crash.

