Man killed after forklift hit his car in Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver of a black Mercedes was dead at the wheel after he collided with a forklift operator on Poinsettia Street in Fort Lauderdale Beach

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the forks of the forklift were sticking out in the street at the time.

The forklift driver was driving toward a construction site and returned to the scene to cooperate with authorities.

The area has frequent accidents and also has a blind spot where drivers can't see if the lane is clear.

Many neighbors have raised concerns to city officials about the intersection needing a traffic light.

Officers have not released the name of the man who was killed.

