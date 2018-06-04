Man killed in Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police said a man was fatally shot in the driveway of a home at 722 NW Second Ave.

Ian Aber, who lives in the building next door, said he heard the gunshots while he was sleeping.

"Very quick, very rapid," Aber told Local 10 News.

Another neighbor, Mark Robbins, said he heard the noise but thought it was firecrackers.

A man who lives in an apartment overlooking the crime scene said police knocked on his door about an hour after he heard gunshots and told him to stay inside.

"He was a working man," Zach Walter said about the victim. "Every time I would see him, he was either going to work or coming from work."

Walter, who said he lives in the unit directly above the victim's, said he isn't surprised that a shooting happened in their neighborhood.

"I'm used to the cameras, and the scenes and numbers on the floor, so it's not Iike, 'Wow, I

can't believe this happened.' It's just, I can't believe this happened to this guy," Walter said.

Police were gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.