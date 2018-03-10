Man killed in shooting near Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was shot and killed near Fort Lauderdale's central bus terminal late Friday, police said.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said Joseph Burgess, 30, got into an argument with two men just after 10 p.m. in the unit of block of West Broward Boulevard. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot Burgess multiple times, Liening said.

Burgess was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where died of his injuries, Liening said.

The gunmen fled before officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Mark Breen at 954-828-5708 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

