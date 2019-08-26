Man lies over counter during bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who lied over a bank counter over the weekend during a robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robbery occurred around 11:50 a.m. Saturday at the Tropical Financial Credit Union at 5900 N. Federal Highway.

Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a hat and eyeglasses, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance images from inside the bank show him lying over the counter as he appears to reach for the cash.

The FBI would not disclose how much money was taken during the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the same man robbed two credit unions on Friday in Miramar -- a Tropical Financial Credit Union at 3050 Corporate Way and a Space Coast Credit Union branch at 2500 S. University Drive.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

