Quick-thinking good Samaritan puts out car fire with Walgreen's fire extinguisher

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A quick-thinking good Samaritan put out a car fire Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale with some help from the staff of a nearby Walgreens.

Beth Fuller said her and friend were shopping at the Walgreens in the   1500 block of East Sunrise Boulevard when a car burst into a flames in the middle of the roadway. Fuller's friend ran into the Walgreen and grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

Fuller recorded the rescue with her cellphone. The video shows large plumes of smoke billowing off the car.

