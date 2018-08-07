Man shot in thigh outside Broward County Main Library, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot Tuesday afternoon outside the Broward County Main Library, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at the library at 100 S. Andrews Ave.

Authorities said two men got into a fight at a homeless camp outside the library, at which time one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

"I come out of the door and I Just hear pow, pow, pow," witness Ken Josephson said. "This is a busy place. This is during the daylight."

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the victim was shot in the thigh and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

The gunman got away.

Authorities said the library was briefly evacuated, but everyone has been allowed back inside.

"By the time we evacuated the building, the police were already on the scene doing their job," one library employee said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

