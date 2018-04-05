Man surrenders to authorities 2 years after fatal DUI crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida man surrendered to authorities Thursday on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

A Broward County judge ordered Gerard Baldie held in lieu of a $153,000 bond.

Baldie must also stay in Broward County if he posts bail, even though he is currently a medical school student in Iowa, and he will be placed on house arrest and outfitted with a GPS monitor.

The bond money must be fully collateralized.

Baldie was ordered to have no contact with the victims' families, and he must undergo a psychological screening.

Baldie's parents were at the court hearing Thursday, as well as the family members of the couple police said he killed nearly two years ago -- Steven Olivert, 35, and Danielle Baldwin, 32.

"I could hardly sleep last night, I was so excited," Balwin's mother, Gloria Dudley, said about the arrest.

"We just need to have Mr. Baldie held accountable for what he's done," Baldwin's aunt, Linda Dudley, added.

Authorities said Baldwin and Olivert were celebrating their 12th anniversary on April 29, 2016, when Baldie, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a black 2016 Kia, struck the rear of the couple's green 1996 Nissan, which was stopped at a red light at East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway.

The impact caused the Nissan to hit another vehicle, and the Kia struck two other vehicles, authorities said.

Olivert was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center. Baldwin was also transported to the hospital, but was taken off life support a few days later.

"I put the ring in their coffin," Steven Olivert's mother, Rose Olivert, said. I know they're together and (the) heavenly Father blesses their souls. They're together."

Baldie, who smoked marijuana before the accident, fled the scene after the crash, authorities said.

Police said he first ran to Mattress Land, where he tried to strip his clothes and lay down. He then left and went to Smarty Pants Bar and then Kitchenetta, where he was spotted nearly naked and drinking other peoples' drinks, authorities said.

Police said Baldie was then apprehended and taken to Imperial Point Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

