Million-dollar home, garage full of exotic cars go up in flames

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A fire broke out late Tuesday in garage full of exotic cars and quickly spread to the adjoining million-dollar home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said the fire started around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Southeast 12th Court. It took more than 50 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

No was hurt in the fire. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

Gollan said the number cars in the garage complicated their efforts.

"It's extremely dangerous for the firefighters that are in there that you’re no longer just battling a normal residential fire. You now have an unbelievable amount of fire load that’s in there from the gasoline, the tires, the vehicles," Gollan said.



