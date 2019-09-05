Mother of student threatens to 'blow up' South Florida school, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The mother of a student who attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale was arrested Wednesday, a week after she phoned the campus and threatened to "blow up the school," authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Nancy Marie Kramer, 51, made two threatening calls to the school Aug. 28.

Fort Lauderdale police said Kramer again threatened to "blow up the school" and kill a principal during the second phone call.

Police said employees were easily able to identify the caller as Kramer because her name and number showed up on the caller ID and she even identified herself in the phone call.

According to the arrest report, Kramer gave "intimate knowledge" about her daughter who currently attends the school and made a statement that she paid $11,000 in full to the school for her daughter's tuition. Authorities said that information was verified to be true.

According to the arrest report, Kramer called the school office again Aug. 30 and provided her full name, her daughter's name and their home address.

Police said Kramer spoke with an officer during the call who tried to reason with her, but Kramer became irate on the phone. It's unclear why Kramer was originally angered.

She was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of making a bomb threat. She appeared in court Thursday morning, at which time a judge ordered she be held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. The judge also ordered Kramer to have no contact with anyone who works at or is a student at the school.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.