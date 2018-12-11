Motorcycle rider dies after plunge off overpass near I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A motorcycle rider was killed Tuesday after his bike plunged off an overpass near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Broward Boulevard exit. The motorbike landed in the middle of I-95 south, Gollan said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Gollan said.

The crash caused major delays during the busy evening commute. As of 5:30 p.m., two lanes were closed and delays stretched back seven miles. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

