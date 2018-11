LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Multiple people were injured Friday after a car slammed into a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck in Lauderhill.

The accident happened at N.W. 31 Street and Sunrise Boulevard.

According to police, the car was traveling south when it hit the rescue truck, which was heading west.

All three people in the car were transported to the hospital, as well as the paramedics and passengers inside the rescue vehicle.

