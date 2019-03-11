No weapon found after student reportedly brings gun to Dillard High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High School was placed under lockdown Monday after reports that a student brought a gun on campus.

A heavy police prescence was seen at the school, with officials holding guns searching classrooms and the parking lot. However, authorities say no guns were found on the campus.

Parents received a text from the school reading, "DHS is a Code Red due to intel provided by local authorities, will provide you with an update as soon as the code red is lifted."

Sky 10 was overhead when Fire-Rescue personnel brought a stretcher into the school for an undisclosed reason.

Some parents gathered outside as they texted with their children, who were inside the school hiding in closets and classrooms.

"He just sent me text messages. He's like, 'They've got big guns,'" Shakira McFadden, whose son goes to Dillard High, said. "This is something we deal with every week."

Parents at the school were frustrated as this is the second incident allegedly involving a weapon in just two and a half weeks.

Authorities said a 12-year-old student at the school pulled out a BB gun Feb. 22, pointed it at a staff member and pulled the trigger.

Monday's reports were determined to be unfounded.

