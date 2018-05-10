NTSB investigators examine Tesla involved in fatal crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - National Transportation Safety Board investigators are examining the charred wreckage of a Tesla that caught fire after a fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators spent Thursday morning sifting through the wreckage at a Lauderdale Lakes tow yard.

Barrett Riley and Edgar Monserratt, both 18, were killed in Tuesday's crash. The Pine Crest School seniors were just days away from graduating.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the Tesla Model S burst into flames about 7 p.m. after the crash along the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Riley, whom police identified as the driver, and Monserratt were trapped inside the car when it caught fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness took this photograph of a burning Tesla moments after a crash on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Alexander Berry, who was riding in the backseat at the time of the crash, was ejected from the car but survived. The 18-year-old was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

A friend who spoke to Local 10 News said Berry was "pretty banged up" but expected to recover.

Figone said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The NTSB's focus is expected to be on the lithium ion battery in the Tesla.

