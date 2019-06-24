Officer, suspect in Fort Lauderdale police-involved shooting identified

Police say Officer Alexander Paul shot Melvin Ring during an incident Friday night at the central bus terminal in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police have released the names of the officer and suspect involved in Friday night's shooting at a bus terminal.

Detective Tracy Figone said Monday that Officer Alexander Paul fired the shot that wounded Melvin Ring.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, but Ring's brother, Timothy Major, told Local 10 News the officer shot Ring in the back as he was walking out of a bathroom.

Although Major said the officer had no reason to fire, at least one witness who spoke to Local 10 told a different story.

"He goes into his waistband, trying to pull something, and then the cop shot him," a witness said.

Ring, 30, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Figone said Paul, 26, has been employed by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department since August 2015.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

