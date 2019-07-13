Officers investigate woman's 'suspicious' death in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a woman's death that they have deemed to be "suspicious" on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale's Riverside Park neighborhood.

Crime scene tape surrounded a home at 447 SW 20th Ave., east of Interstate 95. Crime scene technicians were collecting evidence outside of the home, just steps away from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives are in the area of 20th Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street conducting interviews in the case.

Detectives parked their cars on the side of the property. A white sports utility vehicle was in parkway outside of the crime scene tape.

Broward County property records show Juan C. Guerrero owns the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, which was built in 1958, but his mailing address is in the city's Middle River Terrace neighborhood.

Liening said he couldn't release any more information. Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

