Perceived threat prompts temporary lockdown at Dillard High School, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dillard High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday due to a perceived threat allegedly made by a student, Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the campus at 2501 NW 11th St. around noon as several police vehicles were parked outside the school.

Students were seen walking around the campus by 12:30 p.m.

According to Figone, authorities were notified about a possible student on campus who was said to have made a threat against the school.

She said the student was found off campus but has not been arrested.

Detectives are investigating the perceived threat to determine if the student committed a crime.

