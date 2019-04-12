Person riding dockless scooter fatally struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Orange paint now marks the spot in the 500 block of Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale where a car fatally hit a person on a scooter Thursday night.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed the person was riding a dockless scooter -- the kind that are rented around the city through an app.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of Federal Highway just before 11:30 p.m.

On Friday morning, a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck showed up to wash the blood from the roadway.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and no charges are pending.

The name of the scooter rider who died has not yet been released as police are still working to notify the victim's family.

Fort Lauderdale police said they are still conducting their investigation.

